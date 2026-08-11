Salman Khan-Monica Bellucci's 7 Dogs gets Indian release date

The makers of the Salman Khan-starrer 7 Dogs, have announced that the film will release in India on August 21. 7 Dogs is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, known for Bad Boys for Life (2020) and Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024).
7 Dogs was released in the Middle East on May 27. The cast of the film also includes Sanjay Dutt, Monica Bellucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Martin Lawrence, Ahmed Ezz, and Karim Abdel Aziz.
The action thriller follows a policeman and a leader of a syndicate working together to bring down the organisation, which puts them in conflict with several international criminals.
The film has also set two Guinness World Records for the most high explosives detonated in a single film take and largest film stunt explosion. Both records were set during production on the film, in August 2025.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan is awaiting the release of Apoorva Lakhia's Maatrubhumi.