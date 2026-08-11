Sayani Gupta set to make US film debut

Best known for Delhi Crime, Jolly LLB 2, and Article 15, Sayani was most recently seen in the Hindi sports thriller series Glory alongside Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, and more. The actor’s breakout role was in Shonali Bose’s Margarita with a Straw, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014. Arya, which marks Neil Tuli’s directorial debut, is currently going through its principal photography in Minnesota, USA.