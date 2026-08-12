New release date locked for Shraddha Kapoor starrer biopic Eetha

For the unversed, Eetha, born Vithabai Narayangaonkar, was one of Maharashtra's most renowned Tamasha performers. Born in Pandharpur, in the Solapur district, in July 1935, she came from a family with a strong tradition of performing traditional folk songs. Vithabai started her career as a young girl and later rose to fame in the Tamasha and Lavani theatre scenes. Known for her powerful stage presence, expressive voice, and exuberant performances, Vithabai received two President's Awards in 1957 and 1990 for her contributions to Indian folk culture.