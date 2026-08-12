New release date locked for Shraddha Kapoor starrer biopic Eetha

The official teaser of the much-anticipated Shraddha Kapoor starrer biopic Eetha was unveiled earlier in June. The film was tentatively scheduled for an August earlier. However, on Tuesday, the makers confirmed the new release date for their film — Eetha will now arrive in theatres on December 4.
Helmed by Chhaava (2025) director Laxman Utekar, the film is a biopic of Marathi folk theatre and Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the biopic drama also features Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. “Toofaan ke liye taiyaar rehna... kyunki Eetha aa rahi hai, 4th December ko! (Be prepared for the storm, because here comes Eetha on December 4),” the announcement caption read.
For the unversed, Eetha, born Vithabai Narayangaonkar, was one of Maharashtra's most renowned Tamasha performers. Born in Pandharpur, in the Solapur district, in July 1935, she came from a family with a strong tradition of performing traditional folk songs. Vithabai started her career as a young girl and later rose to fame in the Tamasha and Lavani theatre scenes. Known for her powerful stage presence, expressive voice, and exuberant performances, Vithabai received two President's Awards in 1957 and 1990 for her contributions to Indian folk culture.
The previously-released teaser is centred on a ‘Tamasha,’ being attended by a massive crowd who are all waiting for their favourite performer Eetha, who meanwhile is having a painful childbirth backstage. The teaser ends at her getting on stage soon after, depicting her commitment to the craft.
The film marks Laxman’s fifth collaboration with Maddock Films after Luka Chuppi (2019), Mimi (2021), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023) and Chhaava (2025). Ajay-Atul have composed music for the film.
Eetha also marks a major comeback for Shraddha Kapoor to the big screen after a big gap of nearly 2.5 years — her last major theatrical release Stree 2 was a massive box office success.