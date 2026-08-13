Aparshakti Khurrana-Veer Pahariya led Prem Keetanu gets release date

On Wednesday, Gaurav Verma announced the shoot wrap for his upcoming film project as a producer, titled Prem Keetanu. Starring Aparshakti Khurana and Veer Pahariya in lead roles, the film is set to release on October 2 this year.
Billed as a film about ‘the boys,’ Prem Keetanu also features notable names like Aafiya Sayed, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay in the lead cast. The film follows a group of young men and their turbulent college life, where bad grades and hopelessness remain in the driver's seat. Even as they pursue love, friendship and aspirations, the film promises to capture the current generation's struggles and dreams in a light-hearted yet heartfelt manner. The shooting for the film commenced in February this year.
Co-presented by Verma with Phars Films and in association with Bhavana Studios, the film is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, who has earlier directed films like Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023), Bhaiyya Ji (2024) and a few episodes of the popular TVF series Aspirants. Meanwhile, more details about the primary crew members are yet to be announced.
Gaurav had recently launched the banner Avanika Films, under which Prem Keetanu is being produced. Hi previous credits as an independent producer include Badla (2019), Darlings (2022), Jawan (2023) and Bhakshak (2024), which he produced for Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. He was onboard for Jawan as a co-producer.
Aparshakti was last seen in Jab Khuli Kitaab, the gentle relationship drama which premiered on ZEE5 earlier this year. Meanwhile, Veer made his acting debut last year with Sky Force, the military action-drama which also starred Akshay Kumar.