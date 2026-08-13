Aparshakti Khurrana-Veer Pahariya led Prem Keetanu gets release date

Billed as a film about ‘the boys,’ Prem Keetanu also features notable names like Aafiya Sayed, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay in the lead cast. The film follows a group of young men and their turbulent college life, where bad grades and hopelessness remain in the driver's seat. Even as they pursue love, friendship and aspirations, the film promises to capture the current generation's struggles and dreams in a light-hearted yet heartfelt manner. The shooting for the film commenced in February this year.