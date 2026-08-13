It’s a wrap for Vir Das’ sophomore directorial Baara Number

We had previously reported about Vir Das, who made his filmmaking debut earlier this year with Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, commencing his next directorial project Baara Number. The actor-filmmaker recently wrapped up shoot for the film.
Billed as a found-footage psychological thriller, Baara Number is being jointly produced by Jeff Lazarus and Kaushik Srinivasan from Third Frame Studio, Naresh Malik and Vir Das’ Zazu Productions. Kavi Shastri, who co-directed Happy Patel with Vir, is onboard as a a creative producer this time around.
The film brings together an eclectic ensemble cast with Sheeba Chaddha, Suhail Nayyar, Arunoday Singh, Ahsaas Channa, Atul Kulkarni, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Puja Sarup, and Navin Kaushik on board.
Speaking about the project, Vir said, “Baara Number has been an incredibly intense and rewarding experience because it challenged me in almost every way possible."
Talking about how the found-footage genre added to the challenges, Vir noted, "Making a psychological thriller is already a specific exercise in restraint, atmosphere and character, but with the found-footage format, you don't have the luxury of conventional filmmaking language in the same way. The camera itself becomes part of the world, and the audience has to feel like they are discovering the story rather than simply watching it unfold."
The actor-filmmaker also spoke about how they have aimed to make Baara Number distinctive as a thriller, adding, “We have tried to create something that feels immediate, unpredictable and deeply immersive, while still being driven by character.” He also praised his ensemble cast who were 'willing to trust the material and embrace uncertainty' and 'came with a strong understanding of their craft and willing to experiment.'
More details about the film, including a tentative release plan, are awaited.