Ranveer Singh starts shoot for Pralay in Mumbai

Actor Ranveer Singh has started filming for his apocalyptic film Pralay in Mumbai, which also serves as his debut as a producer.
The film is directed by Jai Mehta, son of Hansal Mehta and known for being co-director on Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and helming the series Lootere. It is produced by Ranveer alongside Ananya Birla's Birla Studios, True Story Films and Maa Kasam Films, according to a press release.
The project is set against the unmistakable pulse and landscape of Mumbai. Pralay is an original story that seeks to marry breathtaking spectacle with a deeply human emotional core. At its heart is a journey of survival, courage and the instinct to fight for what matters most when the world as you know it begins to collapse.
It also features Lokah actor Kalyani Priyadarshan alongside Ranveer.
Ranveer last appeared in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which went on to earn over Rs 1800 crore at the global box office. It was directed by Aditya Dhar and featured the actor in the role of Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi.
It also starred R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, among others.