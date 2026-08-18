Suvinder Vicky: Fortunate to carry the Awarapan legacy forward 

Incidentally, Suvinder reunites with Gurvinder this year in the upcoming film Rehmat, in which he will also be seen alongside Naseeruddin Shah. Recalling the experience, Suvinder states, “We have grown up hearing stories about them. I even performed for one of those plays written by Ibrahim Alkazi, which he (Naseeruddin) originally performed at NSD. When we were about to leave for the first day of shoot for Rehmat, I was too intimidated to share the same car with Naseer saab. Eventually when we spoke, the first thing I nervously blurted was how blessed I was feeling to be working with him. And as he spoke, to hear him use a phrase like ‘suljhe hue kalakaar’ (evolved artist) for me in his trademark heavy bass voice, was such an honourable moment for me.”