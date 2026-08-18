Nimisha Sajayan and Barun Sobti starrer Babita Singh Reporting gets release date

Nimisha Sajayan-starrer investigative drama Babita Singh Reporting has gotten a release date. The film, also starring Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar, has Paatal Lok and Kohrra creator Sudip Sharma as the executive producer. It has been written by Amita Vyas. The film is scheduled to release on Prime Video on August 28.
As per a press release shared by the makers: “Set in a small Indian town, Babita Singh Reporting follows suspended police officer Babita, fondly known as Baby (played by Nimisha Sajayan), a people-pleasing cop who has spent much of her life putting others first. Devastated by the murder of a childhood friend, Baby sets out to uncover the truth, embarking on an unexpected journey of self-discovery.”
“Against the backdrop of a murder investigation, the investigative drama brings together grounded realism, layered characters, and complex family dynamics, offering a raw and authentic portrait of a woman confronting the choices that have shaped her life,” it added.
“The film is, at its core, a deeply human story about the search for truth and a woman reclaiming her voice while navigating grief, relationships, and life. It brings together a talented creative team, with Ambiecka Pandit’s assured direction, Amita Vyas’s nuanced writing, and Sudip Sharma’s creative vision as executive producer, alongside a powerful ensemble led by Nimisha Sajayan, whose portrayal of Baby brings remarkable depth and authenticity to the character,” said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India.
Sudip shared, "The movie unfolds around a crime, but at its heart, it is also about the personal journey of a woman who has always adjusted, sought validation from others, and stayed in the background of her own life. Nimisha Sajayan brings her to life with incredible sensitivity and strength, while Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar add wonderful depth and texture to the world around her.”
“Having collaborated with Prime Video through two seasons of Paatal Lok, it felt natural to bring this story to a service that has consistently championed distinctive voices and created a home for storytellers and talent,” he added.