Bhuvan Bam led The Revolutionaries gets premiere date

On Tuesday, Prime Video announced the premiere date for one of its upcoming series, titled The Revolutionaries. Starring Bhuvan Bam and Pratibha Ranta in the lead roles, the period-drama will begin streaming on September 11.
Other lead actors of the series include Rohit Saraf, Gurfateh Pirzada, Jason Shah, Paoli Dam, and Tota Roy Chowdhury. Directed and created by Nikkhil Advani, the series captures the untold story of India’s fight for freedom in the aftermath of 1857 revolt. It follows four fearless young rebels who, driven by an unwavering belief in justice, liberty, and freedom, dared to stand against the behemoth of the British Empire.
The makers also released distinct teasers, introducing its four primary characters — Rash Behari Bose (Bhuvan Bam), Pratibha Lahiri (Pratibha Ranta), Sachindra Nath Sanyal (Rohit Saraf), and Bagha Jatin (Gurfateh Pirzada). While Pratibha is introduced as a woman who backed the revolution by being at the forefront, Rash Behari is introduced as the planner who led it all, and Bagha Jatin as the fearless one, always ready to kiss the bullet for his nation. Rohit Saraf meanwhile plays Sachindra, a young man who opened both his home and heart for the revolution.
Produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment, The Revolutionaries is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's bestseller Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom. Written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang, and Rutvi Mehta, The Revolutionaries will premiere with additional dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.
On the occasion, Nikkhil Advani shared in an official statement, “What excited me most was the opportunity to shine a light on the lesser-known heroes of pre-independence India. While inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal’s eponymous book, we have approached the series as a character-driven action drama that explores rebellion, sacrifice, friendship, and freedom through an emotional and cinematic lens.” In a joint statement, Producers Madhu Bhojwani and Monisha Advani said, “Bringing a project of this scale and historical significance to life demanded an unwavering commitment to the vision of creating a show that is as entertaining as it is audacious. We are incredibly proud of what Nikkhil has achieved as a storyteller here, and of the cast and crew who poured themselves into every frame with conviction and heart.”
Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India, said, “The Revolutionaries is an adrenaline-fueled series. This is a special project for us from the outset, and we are thrilled to reunite with Nikkhil Advani and the team at Emmay Entertainment. we believe this is a thrilling and audacious story that will both move and entertain audiences."