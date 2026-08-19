Bhuvan Bam led The Revolutionaries gets premiere date

On the occasion, Nikkhil Advani shared in an official statement, “What excited me most was the opportunity to shine a light on the lesser-known heroes of pre-independence India. While inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal’s eponymous book, we have approached the series as a character-driven action drama that explores rebellion, sacrifice, friendship, and freedom through an emotional and cinematic lens.” In a joint statement, Producers Madhu Bhojwani and Monisha Advani said, “Bringing a project of this scale and historical significance to life demanded an unwavering commitment to the vision of creating a show that is as entertaining as it is audacious. We are incredibly proud of what Nikkhil has achieved as a storyteller here, and of the cast and crew who poured themselves into every frame with conviction and heart.”