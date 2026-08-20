After Operation Safed Sagar, Netflix to come up with The Last Salute, a documentary on MiG-21

After a favourable response to their series Operation Safed Sagar, Netflix has announced The Last Salute: A Tribute To MiG-21, a documentary film from the makers of the series, which turns the lens towards MiG-21, the iconic fighter aircraft flown by the Golden Arrows Squadron during the Kargil War.
Featuring Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, alongside pilots who flew the MiG-21 across decades of service, the documentary brings together personal memories, untold stories, and never-before-seen moments that celebrate the aircraft’s enduring legacy.
Produced by Matchbox Shots and directed by Kushal Srivastava, The Last Salute premieres on Netflix on August 26.
Talking about the documentary, Netflix series head Tanya Bami said, “We are taking our collaboration with the IAF further through another story from this world. The MiG-21 became such an integral part of the stories we heard from pilots that we knew its legacy deserved to be explored in its own right. The Last Salute is a tribute to its 62 years with the Indian Air Force, and to the generations of pilots for whom it became much more than an aircraft.”
Sanjay Routray, producer, Matchbox Shots, added, “While making the series, we realised that the MiG-21 wasn’t just an aircraft, it was an emotion for generations of air warriors. The Last Salute takes that story further, exploring the extraordinary bond between the MiG-21 and the generations of fighter pilots who flew it.”