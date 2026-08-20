Yami Gautam Dhar may or may not be a witch in Nayyi Navelli; release date out

Actor Yami Gautam Dhar will soon be seen in Nayyi Navelli, a fantasy family-entertainment film. Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the movie has been produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow Productions. The film has music by G. V. Prakash Kumar and it is scheduled to release on October 16, around the Dussehra festival.
As per a press note shared by the makers, the film’s synopsis reads: “A picture-perfect bride transforms a chaotic Meerut household into paradise, only for her brother-in-law to suspect that his seemingly ideal sister-in-law may actually be a daayan (witch)."
“As we saw Nayyi Navelli finally come together, there was an instant, collective realization that this is THE Dussehra film. No other date would do it justice,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India and Amazon MGM Studios. “Yami Gautam Dhar is brilliant and the talented ensemble cast has done a great job. This is our first collaboration with Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma; and they have created a remarkable movie.”
Colour Yellow Productions head Aanand L Rai added, “Nayyi Navelli is the kind of story that surprises you at every turn. When Himanshu and I first discussed the story, we were immediately drawn to the unique way it brings together families for a fantasy, humour and adventure-filled experience. Yami Gautam Dhar was an instinctive choice, bringing exactly the warmth and mischief the character demands. Amazon MGM Studios has delivered some groundbreaking stories and in our first collaboration with them, we can’t wait to take audiences on this wonderfully unpredictable ride.”
The other cast members for the film are still under wraps.