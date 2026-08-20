Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha team up for a new film on Mahatma Gandhi; Manoj Bajpayee to lead

MUMBAI: Filmmakers Sudhir Mishra and Anubhav Sinha have joined hands for a film about a lesser-known 21-day chapter of India's independence history with National Award-winner Manoj Bajpayee set to essay Mahatma Gandhi.

The new movie will be directed by Mishra, who is known for his political and social dramas such as "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi", "Dharavi" and "Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin".

Sinha, who has directed films such as "Mulk", "Article 15" and "Thappad", will produce the film via his banner, Benaras Media Works.

The film also stars a powerhouse ensemble, including Saurabh Shukla.

"This new film focuses on an important yet lesser-known chapter of history-the 21 days in the life of Mahatma Gandhi during India's independence.

At a time when the nation was stepping into freedom, and Delhi was becoming the center of power, Gandhi made an unexpected choice: he chose to walk away.

"But by walking away, he did not retreat. He reinvented himself.

While history books record the surface events of that era, this story explores what lay beneath that famous choice and will depict the personal journey of a leader redefining his path," Mishra said in a statement.

The film is presented by NH Studioz.