Neha Dhupia on why actors have to be careful: Our opinions are amplified, we work with corporations

Also starring Adil Hussain in the lead, 52 Blue revolves around a young boy who wishes to overcome his humble origins to become a footballer. In the film, Neha plays the boy’s mother, a simple woman from north India who is now living in Kerala because of her husband. Her circumstances have compelled her to give up her life and find joy through her children's dreams. Talking about the role and the working process with Ali El Arabi, Neha adds, “I've always been an actor who believes that less is more. I like to put myself in a situation where I can find flexibility in treating the part the way I see it. Ali did a video call with me and told me, ‘I see this person who has seen life, and these are the kind of eyes I want.’ It's so empowering and reassuring to feel that you're in a position to face the camera this way, as opposed to being put in a box.”