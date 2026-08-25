Alia Bhatt’s next production Don’t Be Shy gets a release date

We had previously reported about Alia Bhatt’s upcoming project as a producer, Don’t Be Shy, which she is bankrolling under her Eternal Sunshine Productions in association with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Prime Video has now announced September 25 as the premiere date of the film
Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the coming-of-age romantic comedy is headlined by upcoming talents like Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora, and Ansh Duggal. The film promises to be a story about friendship, young love, heartbreak, dreams, and the complex process of figuring life out as a young adult.
Co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani, the film also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia, and Anju Alva Naik in pivotal roles.
"Don't Be Shy has been extremely special to us from the very beginning. It captures something honest about being young—the friendships that shape you, the first loves that change you, the heartbreaks that stay with you, and the process of gradually figuring out who you are. What excites us most is this brilliant young cast,” said Alia and Shaheen in a joint statement.
"This is one of our most cherished films, and a joyful, heartfelt celebration of friendship, love, and the beautifully messy journey of growing up,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video (SVOD) and Amazon MGM Studios India.
Eternal Sunshine’s maiden film Darlings released in August 2022, which was a co-production with Red Chillies, followed by Poacher, the Prime Video series directed by Richie Mehta, and Jigra, which was co-produced by Dharma Productions.
Sreeti Mukerji has previously worked on an assistant director on films like Ye Jawani Hai Diwani (2013) and Brahmastra (2022), both of which incidentally starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.