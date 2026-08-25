Arshad Warsi led dark comedy Jeevan Bheema Yojana locks new release date

Jeevan Bheema Yojana, the Arshad Warsi starrer dark comedy, which was earlier set for theatrical release on August 28, will now arrive on September 4, the makers confirmed on Monday. The team also released a poster to announce the change.
Directed by Abhishek Dogra, Jeevan Bheema Yojana additionally stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Vijay Raaz, Pooja Chopra, Bijendra Kala and the late Atul Parchure.
The story follows Jeevan (Arshad), a debt-ridden common man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with his dangerous lookalike, Bheema. What initially appears to be an opportunity soon spirals into a chaotic chain of events, drawing its characters into a web of lies, greed and increasingly risky choices.
While Sanjeeda Shaikh plays Jeevan’s sharp and resourceful wife Yojana, Vijay Raaz will be seen as the mysterious Vinayak. More importantly, the film marks a first for Arshad Warsi as the actor, known for his comic chops, makes his double-role debut.
Speaking about the film, Abhishek Dogra said, “Jeevan Bheema Yojana is a film about ordinary people making one extraordinary, catastrophic decision and then spending the rest of the film paying for it. The genre is dark comedy, but the heart of it is very human. Arshad brings both men to life with a precision that constantly surprised us on set.”
Vivek Verma has written the story, besides co-penning dialogues with Meghvrart Singh Gurjar. Presented and produced by Starbeam Ventures Limited (formerly Blue God Entertainment Limited), the film promises to bring together dark comedy, crime and suspense around an unusual case of mistaken identity.
Arshad Warsi was recently in films like Welcome to The Jungle and Dhamaal 4, both of which performed well at the box office.