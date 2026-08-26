Akshay Oberoi joins cast of Bobby Deol-Prakash Jha's Aashram Season 4

We had recently reported about Bobby Deol-Prakash Jha’s popular show Aashram going on floors for its season 4 shoot. Now Akshay Oberoi has joined the cast of the series, also beginning shoot for it.
Speaking about joining Aashram 4, Akshay Oberoi said, “Joining a show like Aashram is genuinely exciting because it has created such a strong and distinctive world over the years. Prakash Jha sir has a very unique way of telling stories, and the characters in this universe are never straightforward. When I heard about my character, I was immediately intrigued.”
Without revealing much about his role in the series, Akshay added, “We are keeping the details under wraps, but I can say that it is a role that challenged me and made me very excited to come on board. I’m really looking forward to being part of this world and working with Prakash Jha and the incredible team.”
Besides Bobby and Akshay, season 4 will also have actors like Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Parinitaa Seth, Khan Jahangir Khan, Tanmay Ranjan, Sachin Shroff, and Preeti Sood reprising their roles from previous seasons.
Meanwhile, new additions to the lead cast include Neetu Chandra Srivastava, Pankhuri Gidwani, Armaan Parikh, Dhruv Chaudhary, and Akshay Oberoi.
The series is being jointly produced by Dishaa Jha under Prakash Jha Pictures and Rishabh Kohli under Parivartan Pictures.
Aashram, which had its season 1 premiere in August 2020, became instantly popular and had its second season premiere within four months. The third season of the series was released in two parts — first in June 2022, followed by February 2025.
Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing up for the release of the Yash-starrer Toxic, which arrives in theatres tomorrow.