Babita Singh Reporting Movie Review: A compelling whodunnit which goes deep to find the real cost of patriarchy

Any sociological study of Indian society can’t help but point fingers at patriarchy. In Babita Singh… the fresh perspective is to how patriarchy doesn’t only suffocate its women but also its sensitive, artistic men. Babita remembers her best friend Bansi as the guy who scuffled with a group of boys because they were shaming her for being fat. Barun Sobti’s brief but impactful performance left an imprint in my mind. Like Babita, you can feel his sad, amiable, looming presence in the film. A sense of innocence being lost. Bansi’s death isn’t only about Babita losing a part of herself, or a memory of her childhood, it’s about how a society jettisons those it considers weak. Bogged down by everyday humiliations when Babita finally lets it all out, she doesn’t scream, she sobs. It’s not anger, it’s grief. Patriarchy first comes for compassion and sometimes even the victims are guilty of robbing the world of it.