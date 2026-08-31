Kartik Aaryan's Captain India to go on floors next week

Actor Kartik Aaryan is set to kickstart work on his upcoming film, Captain India, the makers announced on Saturday.
The action-drama, which was announced in 2021, will begin filming on September 1 in London and the shoot is expected to conclude by the end of October, the makers said.
Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studio in association with Dopamine Studios and production by S B Films, the movie will be helmed by Shimit Amin of Chak De! India fame.
Inspired by the true events of India's courageous evacuation mission in a war-torn country, the project promises to be an ambitious and emotionally charged experience, the official synopsis read.
The film is written by Nash Vazifdar, Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Shrivastava.
Earlier, Hansal Mehta was attached as the director of Captain India. The other details on Captain India including the other key cast members is yet to be announced.
The film will be released in theatres on August 13, 2027.