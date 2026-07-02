Musafir Cafe release date out: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and others star in Netflix's romantic series

The release date of the show was announced via a video which shows Vikrant, Vedika and Mahima as the characters Chander, Sudha and Preeti respectively. Set against the picturesque beauty of Bhopal and Mussoorie, Musafir Cafe follows three people, whose lives become entwined in unexpected ways. Chander Mohan Sharma (Vikrant) longs for a life that finally feels like his own. Sudha (Vedika) is determined to write her own destiny, on her own terms, and Preeti (Mahima Makwana) is the calm at the heart of the story - steady, compassionate, and quietly resolute, even as life takes unexpected turns. Together, they discover that the people who transform our lives often arrive when we least expect them.