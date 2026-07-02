Musafir Cafe release date out: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and others star in Netflix's romantic series

The release date of Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana starrer romantic-drama series Musafir Cafe is out. The show, based on a book of the same name by Divya Prakash Dubey, has been written and created by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun. It is scheduled to start streaming on Netflix from July 24.
The release date of the show was announced via a video which shows Vikrant, Vedika and Mahima as the characters Chander, Sudha and Preeti respectively. Set against the picturesque beauty of Bhopal and Mussoorie, Musafir Cafe follows three people, whose lives become entwined in unexpected ways. Chander Mohan Sharma (Vikrant) longs for a life that finally feels like his own. Sudha (Vedika) is determined to write her own destiny, on her own terms, and Preeti (Mahima Makwana) is the calm at the heart of the story - steady, compassionate, and quietly resolute, even as life takes unexpected turns. Together, they discover that the people who transform our lives often arrive when we least expect them.
A press note describes the series as “a heartfelt romantic drama about companionship, longing, missed chances, and the quiet magic of serendipity. It reminds us that love isn't always about perfect endings… sometimes it's about finding the courage to become who we're meant to be.”
Musafir Cafe also features Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra, and Sadia Siddiqui. It is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) and Homemade Stories.