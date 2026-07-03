Aamir Khan to marry partner Gauri Spratt in private ceremony on July 5

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai residence on 5 July, attended by close family and friends.

The 61-year-old actor made the announcement on Thursday evening while attending the screening of Pritam and Pedro, the upcoming series marking the web debut of director Rajkumar Hirani, who previously collaborated with Khan on the films 3 Idiots and PK.

Speaking to reporters, Aamir said the ceremony would be a private affair.

"I'm getting married on 5 July, and the wedding will take place at home with close family and friends. We seek everyone's blessings and hope that we have a happy journey together," he said.

Aamir was accompanied at the event by his son, Junaid Khan.

This will be Aamir's third marriage. He was first married to film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 until their divorce in 2002. The former couple have two children, Junaid and Ira Khan.