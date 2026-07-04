Alpha Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari throw some moves in another assembly-line product from the YRF spy universe factory

Alpha is a stale, reheated dish from YRF’s assembly-line kitchen. Alia’s all-black combat outfits seem to be a result of plundering Lara Croft’s wardrobe. An action sequence involving bullets reminded me of The Matrix series. There seems to be no original idea in the film and the whole spy prototype seems to be lifted from The Mission Impossible franchise. The action has incessant slow-motion shots to make up for the lack of emotion and even the background music fails to add any propulsion. Alia seems to be stuck in her Jigra (2024) mannerisms and Bobby’s Haryanvi accent comes and goes. Sharvari, who has been showcasing her prowess lately, gets very less to play with as a stock, bubbly cool-chick character. Think Anushka Sharma in Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) but with some military training. For some reason, she gets an entry song in Spain which seems like a sports-bra ad. Even Hrithik Roshan’s cameo, spoiled because of the trailer, is nothing deeper than a Mountain Dew commercial.