Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' pulled from ZEE5 India two days after its release

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's long-delayed film “Punjab '95”, which released in India on streaming service ZEE5 under a new title "Satluj", has become unavailable on the platform just two days later, reported PTI.

The film, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was stuck in censorship for over three years.

The Honey Trehan-directed film, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, had remained mired in censorship for more than three years before finally becoming available in India without cuts.

On Sunday evening, ZEE5 announced that the film had been withdrawn from its Indian catalogue until further notice.

"In light of the current developments, 'Satluj' will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity," the platform said in a statement.

The streamer thanked viewers for the response the film had received since its release.