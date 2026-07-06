Celina Jaitly to portray Swami Vivekananda's disciple in her silver screen return

Sister Nibedita was an Irish native, who was born as Margaret Elizabeth Noble. She made India her home and dedicated her life to women’s education, scientific thought, and social reform. Taking to her social media handle Celina wrote, "In many ways, her (Sister Nibedita) journey resonates deeply with my own. Like her, I returned to India after years in Europe, not in search of comfort, but to rebuild. To rediscover purpose. To begin again. While my journey can never be compared with her immense sacrifice, I understand what it means when life strips away everything familiar and asks you to find yourself once more. Perhaps that is why playing Sister Nibedita feels less like performing a role and more like answering a calling."