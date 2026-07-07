Arshad Warsi: I had to unlearn a lot to become an actor

Rajkumar Hirani talks about what drew him to Pritam and Pedro. “I found this cyber world very interesting. It had not been explored before. Also, this show is not pure comedy — it could have been serious or light-hearted, but it is a mix of both. There are emotions, there is a buddiness. Both the characters have their problems, and at the same time, there is an investigative story happening.” The filmmaker also credits the books Hidden Files (published by Unbound Script, 2025) and Return of the Trojan Horse (published by Leadstart Publishing) by Amit Dubey, on which the series is based, as a reason he got onboard. He adds, “Firstly, the books were the reason why I was inspired. It had many short stories where they took a case and solved it. But we could not make a film from it, so I had to figure out how to adapt it as a series. Initially, Suyash Trivedi and Amit did the work, then we stepped in — Abhijat, me and some other writers. This has been a long working process, in all.”