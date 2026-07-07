After Fukrey, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to reunite for another Delhi-based situational comedy

After 2013’s Fukrey Returns, actor-couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha is set to reunite on screen with an untitled Delhi-set situational comedy.
The film is directed by Shashie Vermaa and is set to release in April 2027, according to a press release shared by the makers. It also features Kumud Mishra alongside the actors.
The comedy will bring Ali and Richa on the screen together after over ten years. The couple has previously starred alongside each other in the Fukrey films. The first film released in 2013, with other installments released in 2017 and 2023. The latest one featured Richa but not Ali.
Details about the plot are kept under wraps.
Richa and Ali also run a production house together called Pushing Buttons Studios. Their first film as producers was Shuchi Talati’s 2024 release Girls Will Be Girls.
Ali’s latest work is the drama series Raakh, which released in June. He will next feature in Mirzapur: The Movie.
Richa’s last screen appearance was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2024 series Heeramandi, where she essayed the role of Lajwanti. It also starred Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others.