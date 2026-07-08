Made in India: A Titan Story makers to develop multi-generational story based on The Tatas

A new series based on the multiple generation of the Tata family, and the rise of the Tata Group, will be developed by the makers of Made in India: A Titan Story. Titles The Tatas, the upcoming series will be an adaptation of Girish Kuber’s book, The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation.
Karan Vyas who has served as a writer on Made in India: A Titan Story, will adapt Kuber's novel. Speaking about the series, Karan said, "The deeper I went into the archives of the Tata family, the more I realized that this isn't merely corporate history; it’s the foundational narrative of modern India. These were individuals who constantly looked past their balance sheets to build institutions that served the collective. Teaming up with Almighty Motion Picture allows us to approach this with the scale it demands—intimate in its human relationships, yet massive in its historical scope."
The Tatas will be a multi-season drama, which will follow four generations of the Tata family, ie., Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, Sir Dorabji Tata and Sir Ratan Tata, JRD Tata, and Ratan Naval Tata. The series will intersperse the lives of various members of the Tata family along with the socio-political changes that happens in India.
T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture are the banners backing the film. Bhushan Kumar, head of T-Series films, said, “Some families build businesses. Some build institutions. The Tata family helped build the very idea of modern India. The overwhelming love for Made In India: A Titan Story has been incredibly heartening and has reaffirmed our belief that audiences today are seeking stories that are authentic, inspiring, and rooted in India’s rich legacy. That response has encouraged us to continue bringing such extraordinary journeys to the screen. We are humbled to present ‘The Tatas’, a story that celebrates a family whose vision and values have shaped generations, and we hope audiences embrace it with the same love and affection they showered upon Made In India: A Titan Story.”