Made in India: A Titan Story makers to develop multi-generational story based on The Tatas

T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture are the banners backing the film. Bhushan Kumar, head of T-Series films, said, “Some families build businesses. Some build institutions. The Tata family helped build the very idea of modern India. The overwhelming love for Made In India: A Titan Story has been incredibly heartening and has reaffirmed our belief that audiences today are seeking stories that are authentic, inspiring, and rooted in India’s rich legacy. That response has encouraged us to continue bringing such extraordinary journeys to the screen. We are humbled to present ‘The Tatas’, a story that celebrates a family whose vision and values have shaped generations, and we hope audiences embrace it with the same love and affection they showered upon Made In India: A Titan Story.”