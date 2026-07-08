Teaser of Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra-starrer Ohh My Dog out; film to release on this date

The teaser of Ohh My Dog, a new film starring Pankaj Tripathi and directed by OMG 2 (2023) helmer Amit Rai, is out. The film is scheduled to release on July 31.
The 59-second teaser opens with Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song ‘Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto’. Then we witness a bunch of dogs in different, perilous situations. Although the plot of the film can’t be determined, it seems like an investigative or a chase film. As per a press release shared by the makers, the film features over 250 dogs.
“Through its touching story of the bond shared between a child and her canine friend, the film promotes the peaceful coexistence of humans and animals, especially dogs, encouraging audiences to look beyond fear and prejudice, embrace empathy, and build a more caring world for our four-legged companions,” reads the release.
"Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return. Through Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful for every family," director Amit said in a statement.
"This is not just a film about a child and a dog; it is about learning to coexist with all living beings with compassion. If audiences walk away with a little more kindness in their hearts towards animals, I will feel this film has truly achieved its purpose,” he added.
The film has been produced by Amit, Rajesh Bhardwaj, and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment. It stars Pankaj, Maahi Rai, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah, Vijay Mishra, and canine stars Oscar and Bruno, along with over 250 dogs.