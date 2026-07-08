IFFM 2026 unveils nominees across Film and OTT categories

NEW DELHI: The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced the nominations for its 17th edition, with films including Sitaare Zameen Par, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, Saiyaara, Members of the Problematic Family and Not a Hero emerging as major contenders across several categories.

Scheduled to take place from 13 August to 23 August 2026, the festival celebrates Indian cinema and streaming content from across languages and regions. Supported by the Victorian Government, IFFM is among the largest international festivals dedicated to Indian films.

This year’s nominations recognise films released in cinemas as well as content from streaming platforms, with awards spanning categories such as Best Film, Best Indie Film, Best Director, acting honours, Best Series, Best Documentary Film and Best Film from the Subcontinent.

The nominees for Best Film include Haq, Jarann, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Saiyaara, Sitaare Zameen Par, Sharthopor and The Great Shamsuddin Family.

The Best Indie Film category features Ammang Haelbeda (Don’t Tell Mother), Full Plate, Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia), Lala and Poppy, Mayilaa - Semmalar Annam, Members of the Problematic Family, Not a Hero and Pankhudiyaan (Petals in the Wind).