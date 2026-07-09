Rajkummar Rao recreates iconic Sourav Ganguly moment for first poster of Dada; release date out

On the occasion of cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s 54th birthday, actor Rajkummar Rao took to social media to share the first poster of Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story, a biopic of the Indian skipper. The poster also reveals the release date of the film, May 14, 2027.
In the poster Rajkummar can be seen playing Ganguly, topless, waving his blue jersey at a stadium. It is a reference to Ganguly’s iconic ‘shirt-removing’ celebration after India won the NatWest Series final against England at Lord's Cricket Ground in 2002.
Rajkummar captioned the post, “Happy Birthday our dearest Dada. @souravganguly.”
Dada has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, reuniting the director with Rajkummar after their 2016 collaboration Trapped.
Other key details like primary cast members are yet to be revealed. Luv Films is onboard as the producer. Siddharth Diwan, the cinematographer who has worked on notable films like Qala (2022), Trapped (2017) and Queen (2014), is onboard for Dada.
Rajkummar was last seen in Netflix’s 2026 dark comedy Toaster, which also starred Sanya Malhotra and Abhishek Banerjee. The actor is also awaiting the release of another biopic Prahaar of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam who prosecuted suspects in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Sourav Ganguly, whose international career lasted nearly 16 years, continues to be remembered as one of the most formidable captains of Indian cricketing history, paving the path for an aggressive attitude on field, which the Indian team carries till date.