AR Rahman welcomes Sonu Nigam to record special song for Batwara 1947: 'How can you sound so romantic?'

An iconic collaboration returns. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has reunited with singer Sonu Nigam for a new and special song in the upcoming film Batwara 1947.
Sharing the update on X, Rahman announced that Nigam has recorded the melody 'Oh Tabassum' for the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial and praised the singer's romantic vocals. Rahman wrote, "Thrilled to have Sonu Nigam back in our studios to sing 'Oh Tabassum' melody from the movie Batwara 1947 Written by Javed Akhtar. Directed by Raj Santoshi and produced by @AKPPL_Official Aamir Khan ..Bro..how can you sound so Romantic?"
Rahman and Sonu Nigam share a long musical association dating back to the late 1990s. Their collaborations include several well-known tracks across genres, such as 'Shabba Shabba' from Daud (1997), 'Satrangi Re' from Dil Se (1998), the title track of 'Saathiya' (2002), and 'Mera Rang De Basanti' from The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002).
The recently-released Batwara 1947 teaser begins with a voice by Aamir, who briefly establishes the turbulent times around the 1947 Partition which were riddled with violence and lack of humanity, where peace and harmony were kept at bay. It also features Shabana Azmi as an elderly woman stranded in Pakistan who refuses to leave her ancestral home. Sunny Deol appears as the central protagonist, while Preity Zinta and Karan Deol are seen alongside him in confrontations with violent mobs led by antagonist Abhimanyu Singh. The ensemble cast also includes Ali Fazal, Khushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur.
Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026.