Kay Kay Menon-starrer comedy-drama Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya gets release date

Kay Kay Menon headliner series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya now has a release date. The seven-episode comedy-drama directed by Himak Gaur and written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava, is scheduled to release on Prime Video on July 24.
The series also features Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Abhimanyu Singh, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah in pivotal roles.
As per a pressnote shared by the makers the series “set in a dysfunctional school, follows Gyaneshwar Tripathi (Kay Kay Menon), a laid-back headmaster whose quest for a coveted government-sponsored training programme in Cambridge sets off an unexpected journey of transformation.”
“As he rallies an unlikely team of teachers to improve the fortunes of one of the city's most underperforming schools, they confront everyday challenges ranging from unruly classrooms and resource shortages to parental apathy and operational hurdles,” adds the note.
Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena, co-creators and executive producers of the series spoke about how they came up with the show, "It began with a simple idea — to tell a story about a school that appears to be failing on every measurable parameter but is held together by people who continue to show up and try.”
“The series explores the comedy, absurdity, and everyday challenges of life inside a dysfunctional school, while also celebrating the resilience of teachers and students who refuse to give up on each other,” they added.
"Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is a warm, spirited comedy about the chaos and contradictions of a system beautifully held together by the sheer perseverance of its people," said Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “The storytelling is full of wit, soul, and a deeply relatable narrative, brought to life by the creative vision of Biswapati Sarkar, Sameer Saxena, Himank Gaur, and the entire team behind the show,” he added.