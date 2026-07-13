Teaser of Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill starrer series Operation Safed Sagar out; show to release on this date

The teaser of the Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill starrer upcoming series Operation Safed Sagar was unveiled by the makers on Saturday. The show, inspired by the Indian Air Force's role in the 1999 Kargil War, will start streaming on Netflix from August 7. It also stars Abhay Verma, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, and Amrita Bagchi.
Directed by Oni Sen, the show has been created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava,
The military drama tells an untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron, who defied impossible odds and the people behind the operation, highlighting their courage, sacrifice and spirit, the OTT platform said in a statement.
It is produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films.
Producer Sanjay Routray of Matchbox Shots LLP said the story demanded to be told with "honesty and scale".
"Operation Safed Sagar is one such story that reminds us that the greatest acts of heroism are often driven by duty, sacrifice, and humanity. When Kushal Shrivastva brought us this extensively researched script, we knew it deserved to be told on the scale it demands. The story finely balances large-scale military action with deeply personal moments of heroism," he said in a statement.
Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, described the project as a "first-of-its-kind" series inspired by the Indian Air Force's role in the Kargil War.
"This is a first of its kind war drama series from India that will take the audience into the world of airforce pilots. Their lives, their bravery and the split-second decision-making that goes into keeping our borders safe. All this along with a truly cinematic scale, world-class production values and visual effects makes this series a truly authentic and immersive experience," Tanya said.
Co-creators Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films said the series explores not just the conflict but also the lives of Air Force personnel and their families.
"As we explored the lives of Air Force pilots, their families and the people around them, we realised that beyond the conflict and the mission, this was ultimately a story about friendship, sacrifice, leadership and impossible choices,” they said.
“Whether it was recreating this world across more than 100 locations, including filming at over 16,000 feet, or bringing together a large ensemble cast and extensive visual effects, our endeavour was always to balance scale with intimate human drama," they added.