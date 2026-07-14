Ikka director Siddharth P Malhotra: We are in an industry where everybody wishes ill for the other

I had narrated this film to Sunny sir about a year ago when he was shooting for Batwara 1947. He had liked it then but the thing with this film is that I had narrated it to everybody but something or the other kept delaying it. The producers loved it but there was too much back and forth about the cast. It got approved when Dhurandhar was being shot. I have been an Akshaye Khanna fan for a long time and have been trying to work with him for all the shows that I have produced. Even for Dial 100, we went to Akshaye first for the character which was ultimately played by Manoj Bajpayee. I also approached him for the series Bestseller. Netflix wasn’t sure if Akshaye would agree to it but I was like let’s go, worst he will say no.