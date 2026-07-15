Alia Bhatt joins Tumbbad 2 alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Alia Bhatt has come on board the cast of Tumbbad 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 folk horror film Tumbbad. The makers made the announcement on Monday, confirming that Alia will play a pivotal role in the film, which already stars Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Sharing the announcement on social media, Sohum welcomed the actor to the Tumbbad universe, writing, "A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to Tumbbad 2, Alia Bhatt." The sequel is directed by Adesh Prasad and is slated to hit theatres on December 3, 2027. Tumbbad 2 is produced by Sohum Shah Films in association with Pen Studios, headed by Dr Jayantilal Gada, with distribution by Pen Marudhar.
Speaking about joining the project, Alia said Tumbbad had stayed with her ever since she first watched it. Calling it a film that created an "original and immersive" world, she said very few films continue to grow in the audience's imagination years after their release. "To now become a part of that world is incredibly special," she said, adding that she is looking forward to working with Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whom she has admired for a long time. She also expressed excitement about playing a character in what she described as a "rich, mysterious and unforgettable" story.
Sohum Shah, who also serves as the film's producer, said he was delighted to have Alia on board. Describing her as "one of the most talented actresses of this generation", he said audiences would get to see something unique from her in the film. He also noted that this would be his first collaboration with Alia and said he was looking forward to working with her.
Released in 2018 and directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad gradually attained cult status for its atmospheric storytelling, mythological themes and visual design. The film found a wider audience over the years, with its 2024 re-release further cementing its popularity at the box office.