Alia Bhatt joins Tumbbad 2 alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Speaking about joining the project, Alia said Tumbbad had stayed with her ever since she first watched it. Calling it a film that created an "original and immersive" world, she said very few films continue to grow in the audience's imagination years after their release. "To now become a part of that world is incredibly special," she said, adding that she is looking forward to working with Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whom she has admired for a long time. She also expressed excitement about playing a character in what she described as a "rich, mysterious and unforgettable" story.