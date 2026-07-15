Govinda announces his comeback film Roopa

The actor also unveiled the first poster of the film on the occasion, which features Roopa. Govinda said at the press conference, “I have never done a heroine-oriented film. This is the first time in my 40 year career where I am doing such a film.” Introducing Rani to the media members, Govinda said, “All the heroines who have worked with me, I have given them at least half a dozen hit films. I pray to God that I get at least half a dozen hit films with Rani as well.”