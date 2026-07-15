Govinda announces his comeback film Roopa

On Monday, Govinda held a press conference where he officially announced his next film, after a hiatus of nearly 7 years. The film titled Roopa also marks the debut of Rani Swarankar.
The actor also unveiled the first poster of the film on the occasion, which features Roopa. Govinda said at the press conference, “I have never done a heroine-oriented film. This is the first time in my 40 year career where I am doing such a film.” Introducing Rani to the media members, Govinda said, “All the heroines who have worked with me, I have given them at least half a dozen hit films. I pray to God that I get at least half a dozen hit films with Rani as well.”
Speaking about the film and its target audience, Govinda said that Roopa is made while keeping young audience in mind. “Roopa is a suspense drama. Since I am working in it, there will be comedy as well. This film is especially for youngsters. When they watch it in theatres, I hope it inspires them to dream and believe that those dreams can come true,” he added.
Govinda is also onboard as a producer for the film. While confirming that they haven’t signed a director for the project yet, Govinda added, “We have everything ready that’s required — screenplay, dialogues and music. Now we need a person who is educated about all these things.”
Govinda, who was one of the biggest stars of the 90s, made a brief comeback in 2000s with films like Partner (2007), Salaam e Ishq (2007), Kill Dil (2014) and Happy Ending (2014). His last major release was Rangeela Raja (2019) which made no impact at the box office.