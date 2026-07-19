Vikrant Massey says he fears repetition more than failure, continues to reinvent himself as an actor

MUMBAI: Actor Vikrant Massey says the fear of creative repetition concerns him more than the failure of his films, which is why he constantly strives to reinvent himself through his roles.

Massey, known for his acclaimed performances in films and OTT series such as 12th Fail, Sector 36, Haseen Dillruba, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lootera, Pritam and Pedro and Broken but Beautiful, said box office success remains important, but actors are often more concerned about becoming predictable.

"It's not okay if a film doesn't work. You want to make money and have more people watch it. However, what is far scarier is redundancy as an actor — doing the same thing repeatedly," Massey told PTI in an interview.

"I'm not scared of failing because when you do things on a trial-and-error basis, it has to happen," he added.

Massey took a seven-month break from work in 2024 after feeling that he was becoming repetitive. During this period, he revisited his previous performances to reassess his craft.

"I watched all my films, some of them at least two or three times, to rework things. It is very important to do so. The world is moving at such an unprecedented pace, so as a creative artist, you have to keep upgrading yourself," he said.

The 39-year-old actor is awaiting the release of his OTT series Musafir Cafe on Netflix, which marks his debut as a producer. He is also working on the biopic of spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, tentatively titled White, and Yaar Jigri with actor Sunny Singh of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame.

Despite advice to maintain a particular image after winning the National Award, Massey said he prefers taking risks and choosing stories across formats.