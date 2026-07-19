Vikrant Massey says he fears repetition more than failure, continues to reinvent himself as an actor

MUMBAI: Actor Vikrant Massey says the fear of creative repetition concerns him more than the failure of his films, which is why he constantly strives to reinvent himself through his roles.
Massey, known for his acclaimed performances in films and OTT series such as 12th Fail, Sector 36, Haseen Dillruba, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lootera, Pritam and Pedro and Broken but Beautiful, said box office success remains important, but actors are often more concerned about becoming predictable.
"It's not okay if a film doesn't work. You want to make money and have more people watch it. However, what is far scarier is redundancy as an actor — doing the same thing repeatedly," Massey told PTI in an interview.
"I'm not scared of failing because when you do things on a trial-and-error basis, it has to happen," he added.
Massey took a seven-month break from work in 2024 after feeling that he was becoming repetitive. During this period, he revisited his previous performances to reassess his craft.
"I watched all my films, some of them at least two or three times, to rework things. It is very important to do so. The world is moving at such an unprecedented pace, so as a creative artist, you have to keep upgrading yourself," he said.
The 39-year-old actor is awaiting the release of his OTT series Musafir Cafe on Netflix, which marks his debut as a producer. He is also working on the biopic of spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, tentatively titled White, and Yaar Jigri with actor Sunny Singh of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame.
Despite advice to maintain a particular image after winning the National Award, Massey said he prefers taking risks and choosing stories across formats.
Massey won the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his performance in 12th Fail.
"I won't lie, I always wanted to shoulder films, play meatier parts and drive the story. When I get those opportunities, I am very happy," he said.
He added that many people advised him against returning to OTT after his National Award win and also cautioned him against playing a negative role in Sector 36, fearing it could affect his public image after 12th Fail.
"However, I have always gone against the grain," he said.
Massey said his aim is not only to entertain audiences but also to create a meaningful impact through his work.
"My primary aim right now as a storyteller is to reach out to people and be a voice for the voiceless. Besides entertaining, I would like to give something more that is worthwhile," he said.
He credited his experience of working on 12th Fail with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra for broadening his understanding of cinema, which eventually inspired him to explore production with Musafir Cafe.
"I wanted to do something beyond acting because I felt I could contribute a lot more, and Musafir Cafe felt like the right fit," he said.
Set against the backdrop of Bhopal and Mussoorie, Musafir Cafe is based on the book of the same name by author Divya Prakash Dubey. The series follows the journeys of three strangers as they navigate love, longing and self-discovery.
Massey plays Chander Mohan Sharma, a man searching for a life that truly feels like his own. Vedika Pinto plays Sudha, while Mahima Makwana essays Preeti.
Directed by Ruchir Arun, known for helming the popular series Little Things, the show has been written by Sharanya Rajgopal, who also serves as its creator.
Musafir Cafe will premiere on Netflix on July 24. The series is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales in association with Massey's banner Homemade Stories, with Anuj Gosalia and Vijay Subramaniam serving as producers.