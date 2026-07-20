Arshad Warsi led Jeevan Bheema Yojana gets a release date

Arshad Warsi and Sanjeeda Sheikh, who recently shared screen in the comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4, will soon be seen together in another comedy, titled Jeevan Bheema Yojana. On Saturday, the makers announced the release date for their film.
Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the crime-comedy will arrive in theatres on August 28. The comedy also marks the first time Arshad Warsi will be seen in a comic role. The story revolves his two characters Jeevan, a middle-class man struggling with heavy debt, his ruthless doppleganger Bheema, and how fate brings the two men face to face, leading to chaotic collision of their worlds. Sanjeeda will be seen as Jeevan’s wife Yojana, a streetsmart woman who stands by her husband with her conniving ways.
The film also features Vijay Raaz as Vinayak. The ensemble cast of the film includes Pooja Chopra, Bijendra Kala and the late Atul Parchure. The official teaser of the film was released nearly a month ago. Vivek Verma has written the story, besides co-penning dialogues with Meghvrart Singh Gurjar.
Speaking about his film recently, Abhishek described it as a ‘dark comedy with a human heart.’ Abhishek has previously directed works like Dolly Ki Doli (2015), FryDay (2018) and the OTT series Hey Prabhu! (2021). Abhishek has also penned the screenplay in collaboration with Mukta Bhatt and Vivek Verma. Produced by Anshu Mishra under Starbeam Ventures, the film has cinematographer Sarthak Johar, production designer Lucky Madhukar, and editor Sandeep Kurup.
Arshad Warsi recently had two other major releases — Welcome to the Jungle, the fourth instalment of the massive multi-starrer comedy franchise which performed well at the box office. Additionally, he also played the lead role in Pritam and Pedro, which has now emerged as one of the most-watched Hindi OTT shows of recent times.