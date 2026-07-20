Arshad Warsi led Jeevan Bheema Yojana gets a release date

Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the crime-comedy will arrive in theatres on August 28. The comedy also marks the first time Arshad Warsi will be seen in a comic role. The story revolves his two characters Jeevan, a middle-class man struggling with heavy debt, his ruthless doppleganger Bheema, and how fate brings the two men face to face, leading to chaotic collision of their worlds. Sanjeeda will be seen as Jeevan’s wife Yojana, a streetsmart woman who stands by her husband with her conniving ways.