Game of Thrones action director to lead action team for The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The film brings together an award-winning and internationally acclaimed team of action directors, known for creating spectacular sequences in some of the world's biggest productions. Leading the team is Mark Henson, celebrated for his work on Game of Thrones, Vikings, The Witcher, and Gravity. Joining him is Vlad Rimburg, whose credits include The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot, and Lucifer. Completing this team is Craig Macrae, who has worked on Troy: Fall of a City.