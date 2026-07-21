Game of Thrones action director to lead action team for The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh has brought together an acclaimed international action team to create the battle sequences for the film The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, starring National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty as the titular Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, alongside Arjun Rampal, Vivek Oberoi and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles.
The film brings together an award-winning and internationally acclaimed team of action directors, known for creating spectacular sequences in some of the world's biggest productions. Leading the team is Mark Henson, celebrated for his work on Game of Thrones, Vikings, The Witcher, and Gravity. Joining him is Vlad Rimburg, whose credits include The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot, and Lucifer. Completing this team is Craig Macrae, who has worked on Troy: Fall of a City.
Made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been envisioned as a two-part film.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire in the 17th century, remains one of India’s most revered historical figures. His life has inspired over 60 adaptations in film and television, beginning with the silent film Sinhagad in 1923. The Pride of Bharat aims to add a fresh perspective to this rich tradition and will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi, appealing to audiences across the globe. The film is slated to release on January 21, 2027.