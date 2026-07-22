Kay Kay Menon: I am not an impromptu actor

BS: So, a very close friend of mine has been working in the education sector for the past 30 years. He has worked with a lot of schools and whenever he used to meet me, he told me incidents that occurred in government schools. I found it to be an interesting world to explore. In Hindi cinema we have had so much content which talks about college days. Even school days are shown but less and that too only from the students’ perspective. With this show, we are also showing the lives of the teachers who run such schools and that too with such limited resources.