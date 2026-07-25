Ahaan Panday, Sharvari and Bobby Deol’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar gets release date

Earlier talking about collaborating with Ahaan, Ali had said, “What I love about Ahaan is his sincerity. In today’s time, when everything can feel performative and an act, he brings a kind of old-school honesty to his performance, like the romantic heroes we have grown up watching and loving. The camera picks up on that. You can’t act vulnerable on screen, it doesn’t land and he isn’t afraid to be vulnerable which is incredible.”