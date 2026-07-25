Ahaan Panday, Sharvari and Bobby Deol’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar gets release date

This April, the makers had announced that actor Ahaan Panday’s next, a romantic-action-drama to be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has begun shooting. The release date of the yet-to-be-titled film is now out. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and also starring Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray (Nishaanchi), and Bobby Deol, the film is scheduled to release on March 26, 2027.
Earlier talking about collaborating with Ahaan, Ali had said, “What I love about Ahaan is his sincerity. In today’s time, when everything can feel performative and an act, he brings a kind of old-school honesty to his performance, like the romantic heroes we have grown up watching and loving. The camera picks up on that. You can’t act vulnerable on screen, it doesn’t land and he isn’t afraid to be vulnerable which is incredible.”
Ahaan’s debut Saiyaara, which became one of the top grossers of 2025, was also from the house of YRF. Ali has also worked with the production house before for Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Gunday (2014), Sultan (2016), and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).
Saiyaara, which released in July last year, became an instant hit with its music and fresh pairing of Ahaan and Aneet Padda. It was directed by Mohit Suri. The trio of Ahaan, Aneet and Mohit will come together again for another romantic film.