Musafir Cafe Series Review: A heartfelt relief in current OTT landscape

The series establishes its hook point rather early, and refuses to resolve it well until the last leg of the narrative. Nothing too dramatic happens for the first six episodes, and yet you stay for one reason — not the conflict, but everything that happens around it — the conversations, the minor rifts bubbling within, the little nuggets of insight on life and relationships, the warm aesthetics. There is a conscious gentleness to the proceedings which feels earned. The lack of histrionics is not an ornament — it sets the mood for how the writers want the story to unravel. It makes sense because the show itself is built around the innate conflict faced by the current generation — the tricky choice to make between ambition and content, between chaos and quiet, between the bustling life of cities or the calmness of the hills.