'Ramayana' part 1 will end on cliffhanger: Nitesh Tiwari

PATNA: "Ramayana" is a story that deserves to be told in two parts and the first one will end on a cliffhanger, says filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who attended the San Diego Comic Con with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash to promote the upcoming mythological drama.

The filmmaker attended the panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con alongside Kapoor and Yash, and producer Namit Malhotra on July 23.

"Where we leave in part 1, it is something which is called a cliffhanger. Something which will make people watch part 2 when they leave the theatre. That's basically it," he said in an interview IGN post the panel.

"It is a story which deserves two parts; it cannot be told in one part. And we just kind of decided that this would be the best part where we can end it for part 1 and where we can leave it for part 2," the 'Dangal' director said.

Kapoor essays the role of Lord Ram in the film, whereas Yash will feature as Ravana. Actor Sai Pallavi essays the role of Sita, while Sunny Deol is Hanuman.

The film will release in two parts with the first installment slated to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2026.

The movie also features Ravi Dubey, Vivek Oberoi and Arun Govil among others.

Reportedly made on the Rs 4000 crore, the film will be globally distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment.