Days before release, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Ohh My Dog postponed

The release of Pankaj Tripathi starrer slice-of-life drama Ohh My Dog has been postponed. The Amit Rai directorial was earlier scheduled to release on July 31 but now it will hit theatres on August 7.
The PR team representing the film sent a message on Monday morning which read, “Film Ohh My Dog has shifted its release date to 7th of August. The press show today stands cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date.” No reason was given for the shift of the release date. “We profusely apologise for the inconvenience,” the statement concluded.
Previously, the trailer of the film was released. It showed an investigation into the case of a missing dog which leads to unveil a conspiracy which involves the disappearance of many other mongrels, possibly for trafficking. As a boy tries to find his pet, police, authorities and dog smugglers try to save face.
Ohh My Dog also features Maahi Rai, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah, Vijay Mishra, and canine stars Oscar and Bruno, along with over 250 dogs.
Speaking about the film, director Amit, who previously worked with Pankaj on OMG 2 (2023) had said, “With Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that resonates with every family. The bond between a child and a dog is one of the purest forms of love, built on trust, innocence, and unwavering loyalty. Through this film, we hope to make audiences laugh, cry, and leave the theatre with a little more kindness in their hearts not just towards animals, but towards each other as well.”
Pankaj had added, “I thought it’s an important and necessary film. I had worked with Amit on Oh My God 2, and when I heard about Ohh My Dog, I just told Amit that I’ll do the film, whatever my role may be. The bond between humans and dogs is built on unconditional love, trust, and loyalty, and this film captures those emotions beautifully.”