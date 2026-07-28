Release date of The Traitors season 2 out

The release date of the second season of Prime Video’s reality series The Traitors is out. Filmmaker Karan Johar will return to host the “ultimate game of trust and betrayal” on August 13, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.
The Traitors is the Indian adaptation of the Dutch reality show De Verraders. The first season of the show came last year in June and had poker player Nikitha Luther and model Uorfi Javed as winners.
"The response to the first season of The Traitors exceeded all expectations—it didn't just entertain; it became a cultural moment," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. "The Traitors has become one of Prime Video India's most defining reality franchises, transforming the genre with its unique blend of intelligent gameplay, psychological strategy, and riveting entertainment. Audiences across the country were hooked by its emotionally charged mind games and raw, unfiltered drama. With season two, the stakes are higher, the gameplay is sharper, the drama is more intense, and the new line-up of players will keep audiences on the edge of their seats at every turn. We're thrilled to have Karan Johar return as the host and master orchestrator, and we can't wait for audiences to experience another extraordinary season.”
Dharmatic Entertainment team added, “The first season of The Traitors ignited a nationwide obsession. It proved that Indian audiences are hungry for reality content that challenges their intellect, keeps them on the edge of their seats, and refuses to play by the old rulebook. We're thrilled to bring audiences a second season that's bigger, bolder, and more dramatic while staying true to the raw, unpredictable, and psychologically gripping essence that made the show a phenomenon. Having redefined the reality genre in India, the upcoming season is set to raise the bar yet again.”