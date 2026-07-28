Release date of The Traitors season 2 out

"The response to the first season of The Traitors exceeded all expectations—it didn't just entertain; it became a cultural moment," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. "The Traitors has become one of Prime Video India's most defining reality franchises, transforming the genre with its unique blend of intelligent gameplay, psychological strategy, and riveting entertainment. Audiences across the country were hooked by its emotionally charged mind games and raw, unfiltered drama. With season two, the stakes are higher, the gameplay is sharper, the drama is more intense, and the new line-up of players will keep audiences on the edge of their seats at every turn. We're thrilled to have Karan Johar return as the host and master orchestrator, and we can't wait for audiences to experience another extraordinary season.”