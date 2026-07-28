Bhumi Pednekar joins Rishab Shetty's Chhatrapati Shivaji biopic as the warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma

Bhumi Pednekar has joined the cast of The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as Belawadi Mallamma, the legendary warrior queen of Belawadi, which is in present-day Karnataka. She joins Rishab Shetty, who plays Chhatrapati Shivaji in the two-part historical epic directed by Sandeep Singh.
Belawadi Mallamma occupies a significant place in Karnataka's history for her resistance against the Maratha forces during the 17th century. Though she fought against Shivaji's army, historical accounts say her courage and military leadership eventually earned his admiration, making her one of the state's most celebrated women warriors.
For Bhumi, the role carries both emotional and historical weight. She describes Belawadi Mallamma as a symbol of courage, resilience and fearless leadership, adding that portraying a woman whose legacy has endured for centuries is both an honour and a responsibility. The actor says she was immediately drawn to the project after Sandeep Singh narrated the script, believing stories of women who shaped history deserve to be told on a larger canvas.
Bhumi also welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with Rishab Shetty, whose performance in Kantara she has long admired. Calling herself a fan of his work, she says sharing screen space with him is another reason she was keen to be part of the film.
The Pride of Bharat also stars Arjun Rampal as Aurangzeb and Vivek Oberoi in a pivotal role. The screenplay is by Rishi Virmani, with cinematography by Ravi Varman, music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Prasoon Joshi.
The film is assembling an extensive action unit for its battle sequences. Veteran stunt duo Ram-Lakshman are choreographing the action sequences, supported by an international team led by Mark Henson, whose credits include Game of Thrones, Vikings, The Witcher and Gravity. Joining him are Vlad Rimburg, known for The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot and Lucifer, and Craig Macrae, who has worked on Troy: Fall of a City.
Produced by Sandeep Singh under the Legend Studios banner, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being mounted as a two-part retelling of the Maratha ruler's life. Bhumi's casting also brings into focus the story of one of Karnataka's most revered warrior queens, placing Belawadi Mallamma alongside one of Indian history's most iconic figures.