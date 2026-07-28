Vikrant Massey: I want to be part of wholesome, accessible shows 

At its core, Musafir Cafe, the latest Netflix series starring Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana, deals with what love means to the current generation, and how underneath our ambitions and dreams, we never stop longing for it. While love stories have been relatively scarce in movies and OTT shows these days, Vikrant asserts his confidence in the universality of love even today. The actor, who plays the role of Chandar, a young man trying to balance dreams and practicality, says, “Somewhere, we know that this is going to hit very close to home for most people, because love stories are such a thing — it's in our DNA. The only challenge is to make something simple yet engaging.”
Director Ruchir Arun, who has previously directed memorable shows like Little Things (2016-2021) and Ghar Waapsi (2022), agrees with his lead actor. He says, “Unfortunately, our industry runs according to the flow. If one kind of story succeeds, there comes a lot of stories like that until it all goes stale. But of late, I think people are in need of love. Everybody wants that one ideal love. This is a very good time to show this to the world. Also, everyone has this simple human being hidden inside, who only needs a certain amount of happiness. Even the actors have to just go back to their simplest selves. The moment they do that, it will connect with people."
Vikrant adds, "To top it, film-making is such a cost-intensive industry. Like these days, when action is working, everyone wants to jump on the bandwagon. It takes courage to back something so against the grain.”
A show like Musafir Cafe also stands out for its quietness, for the way it captures the everyday beauty of life. What were the challenges of portraying a role against such a laidback backdrop, we ask. Vedika Pinto, who plays Sudha, an ambitious, headstrong yet emotionally vulnerable young woman, says, “Being natural is the hardest thing. At times, when we are doing a humorous scene, it stops being funny after five takes — and yet we must go for it over and over again. To do that authentically becomes difficult.” Mahima, who plays Preeti in the show, talks about how she imbibes her intuitive approach from preparation. “Preeti’s character is very close to me, and yet I had to make her different. So, I created my own backstory for her. I made a playlist for Preeti, and some notes which nobody was aware of. But when you go on set, you have to let loose,” she says.
A similar challenge stood for Ruchir, who says it was a conscious decision to dial down the drama. Recalling the differences between Little Things and Musafir Cafe, the filmmaker elaborates, “Little Things was a very quiet show. I used to put energy into it. This time, it was the other way round — I had to deliberately keep it cool and low-key.” He adds, “Now that I am old and in my 30s, I appreciate this quiet and peace a lot more. In Mumbai, this noise has gone into overdrive. We crave for that silence. In that way, Chandar is aspirational for us.”
Meanwhile, Vikrant describes Musafir Cafe as a wholesome show, also asserting his desire to be part of more accessible shows. Recalling an instance where a fan sent him a video of the entire family watching one of his recent shows Pritam and Pedro, Vikrant added, “We need to make more accessible shows. That's what the OTT landscape right now needs to be centred around. I love a show like Raakh, but I can’t watch it with my entire family. Personally, I want to be part of more shows that everyone can watch and enjoy together.”
Speaking of accessibility, both Mahima and Vikrant spent their formative years in the TV industry. When we ask them if they miss anything about their TV journey, Mahima says, “For 10 years, I was used to being on set every day. Once I switched to films and shows where you have to work for three months in a year, that transition was difficult. But I also think I need this life where I give myself time and experience.” Vikrant candidly notes, “I don’t miss much about my TV days, except the people. The Balika Vadhu set, particularly, was so amazing. The discipline there was different. Everyone used to have lunch together, putting their phones aside.” Vikrant also reflects on the profession of acting and the small things around the profession that bother him. “So many other things have become so important, apart from acting. It doesn’t come naturally to me. The idea is to stick to the basics of our work.”
For Vikrant, the relatability with Musafir Cafe goes a notch higher. He talks about being fed up with the urban chaos, which explains his current residence in Madh Island. He explains, “I am living a comfortable life there; I don’t feel like I am in Mumbai. There is no sound of a horn in the room. Every morning, I get a chance to stand under the open sky. It is a privilege in these times — standing under the open sky, feeling the rain.” Vikrant gets more philosophical as he reflects, “The running and the hustle which we used to do 10 years ago, now we feel, ‘We are just running. Where is the destination?’ It is not about age or experience — metaphorically, we all are looking for a home.”