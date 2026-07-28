Vikrant Massey: I want to be part of wholesome, accessible shows 

A show like Musafir Cafe also stands out for its quietness, for the way it captures the everyday beauty of life. What were the challenges of portraying a role against such a laidback backdrop, we ask. Vedika Pinto, who plays Sudha, an ambitious, headstrong yet emotionally vulnerable young woman, says, “Being natural is the hardest thing. At times, when we are doing a humorous scene, it stops being funny after five takes — and yet we must go for it over and over again. To do that authentically becomes difficult.” Mahima, who plays Preeti in the show, talks about how she imbibes her intuitive approach from preparation. “Preeti’s character is very close to me, and yet I had to make her different. So, I created my own backstory for her. I made a playlist for Preeti, and some notes which nobody was aware of. But when you go on set, you have to let loose,” she says.