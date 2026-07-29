Maharani season 5, starring Huma Qureshi, starts production; more details inside

The fourth season was released on Sony LIV in November last year, and it was met with mostly positive reviews, just like the earlier instalments in the series. It also starred Shardul Bharadwaj, Amit Sial, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sohum Shah, Pramod Pathak, Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Vineet Singh, Anuja Sathe, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sushil Pandey. Apart from Huma, the actors expected to come back for the fifth season are Shardul Bharadwaj, Kani Kusruti, Vineet Kumar, and Pramod Pathak.