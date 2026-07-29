Maharani season 5, starring Huma Qureshi, starts production; more details inside

On Monday, Kangra Talkies confirmed that production on Maharani season 5 has commenced. Sharing pictures from the official pooja ceremony, the producer wrote, "The throne is calling once again. Maharani season 5 officially goes on floors today. The journey continues.. and so does Rani Bharti's legacy."
At the same time, actor Huma Qureshi confirmed her return to the fifth season as homemaker-turned-formidable politician Rani Bharti.
In Maharani season 4, Rani Bharti has been the Chief Minister of Bihar for two years and is a growing force in national politics. Meanwhile, in Delhi, prime minister Sudhakar Joshi (Vipin Sharma) deals with a coalition that crumbles. With ambitions clashing and loyalties breaking, the Bihar CM and the PM confront each other in a struggle for power that could change the future of India.
The fourth season was released on Sony LIV in November last year, and it was met with mostly positive reviews, just like the earlier instalments in the series. It also starred Shardul Bharadwaj, Amit Sial, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sohum Shah, Pramod Pathak, Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Vineet Singh, Anuja Sathe, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sushil Pandey. Apart from Huma, the actors expected to come back for the fifth season are Shardul Bharadwaj, Kani Kusruti, Vineet Kumar, and Pramod Pathak.
"Following four acclaimed seasons of political intrigue, compelling performances and edge-of-the-seat storytelling, Maharani Season 5 is set to carry Rani Bharti's legacy forward. As filming begins, we look forward to seeing Huma Qureshi reprise one of the most celebrated characters in the Indian streaming space," Sony LIV shared.
Created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani is produced by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda under the Kangra Talkies banner. Maharani Season season 4's Puneet Prakash is also back as the director for the upcoming season.