Masoom: The New Generation reunites Shekhar Kapur and AR Rahman

Shekhar Kapur is set to direct a film that is billed as a modern reimagining of his classic 1983 film, Masoom. Titled Masoom: The New Generation, the film is set to feature the 1983 original's lead actors Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, as well as Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, and Kaveri Kapur. Further, it brings Shekhar Kapur back together with AR Rahman after collaborations on films such as Dil Se.. (1998) and Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007), as well as theatre productions Bombay Dreams and Why? - The Musical.
The upcoming Masoom reimagining has Rahman onboard as a co-producer as well. It is worth noting that Shekhar Kapur is one of the producers of Dil Se.., director Mani Ratnam's 1998 film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala.
According to a press release, Masoom: The New Generation will have the core emotions that still make the 1983 original resonate with viewers while exploring evolving themes of family, love, migration and identity through a contemporary lens.
About the project, Shekhar Kapur stated, "For a long time, I have felt that the themes of Masoom deserved to be revisited through the lens of today’s world. Families, relationships, identity; these ideas have evolved so much, and cinema must evolve with them. Rahman has always had the rare ability to create music that speaks directly to the soul of a story and its audience. Having him as both composer and creative partner on this journey makes it even more meaningful."
On the other hand, Rahman added, "Working with Shekhar has always been a deeply enriching experience, he has been a mentor and a creative force in many ways. When he shared the vision for this film, I felt compelled to be involved beyond the music. There’s something timeless about Masoom, and reinterpreting that emotional world for a new generation feels both exciting and necessary."
Presently in the pre-production stage, the film is slated to start principal photography later this year, ahead of its planned late 2026 release.