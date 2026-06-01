Masoom: The New Generation reunites Shekhar Kapur and AR Rahman

About the project, Shekhar Kapur stated, "For a long time, I have felt that the themes of Masoom deserved to be revisited through the lens of today’s world. Families, relationships, identity; these ideas have evolved so much, and cinema must evolve with them. Rahman has always had the rare ability to create music that speaks directly to the soul of a story and its audience. Having him as both composer and creative partner on this journey makes it even more meaningful."