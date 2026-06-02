Ranvir Shorey: Films shouldn’t be made with a lens of social responsibility

It’s not like there haven’t been many shows about scamming or con-men — some of them, like Scam 1992 (2020) or Jamtara(2020) have even achieved great popularity. What promises to set The Pyramid Scheme apart, however, is the quintessential TVF touch, with a story that centres on common people getting dragged into this murky universe. Creator and co-director Shreyansh Pandey talks about how the show originated from a real-life incident. Recalling when the show was first pitched to him, Shreyansh states, “Our writer Akshendra Mishra had narrated a personal incident to me, from back in 2011 when he once visited his relatives. Those relatives began selling a scheme to him, forgetting that he is a family member, a little kid. They didn’t even ask if he wanted a glass of water. That violence stayed with me.” Further recalling the story development phase, Shreyansh says, “As we did more research, we found out this was a vast world. A lot of people are affected by these schemes, most of whom can’t even talk about it openly due to fear of humiliation. We understood this is a prevalent subculture, and deserves a show of its own.”