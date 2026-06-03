Chaos, comedy and a corpse: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri on embracing madness in ‘Maa Behen’

NEW DELHI: “In chaos, you understand the real characters,” says filmmaker Suresh Triveni, describing his latest film Maa Behen, where pandemonium unfolds through an unconventional mother-daughter trio played by Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and influencer Dharna Durga.

One of the oldest principles of storytelling is that conflict drives drama, and Triveni — known for films such as Tumhari Sulu, Jalsa, Subedaar and the series Daldal — says he thrives on chaos.

“If everything looks normal, it won’t look good. And if there is no chaos in the story, then why would anyone watch it? There should always be a new kind of chaos,” Triveni told PTI in an interview.

“In chaos, you understand the real characters. There should be conflict in the screenplay. For me, first comes chaos, then the story,” he added.

Maa Behen, which releases on Netflix on Thursday, stars Dixit as Rekha, a mother of two daughters — Jaya (Dimri) and Sushma (Durga) — whose already chaotic life spirals further when she discovers a dead body in her kitchen, triggering a chain of unexpected events.

For Madhuri Dixit, the film was not just an opportunity to have fun but also to portray a different kind of mother on screen.

“I just let myself go because it is such a character. Rekha is not a typical mother; she is very different. She has a dysfunctional family, and her two daughters are on their own journeys and constantly trouble her,” she said.

“And they themselves are on their own trip. I thought this was an amazing film that people would enjoy watching. Like Rekha, who breaks all rules, the film also breaks rules, and we had a blast working on it,” the 59-year-old actor added.

Rekha, according to Dixit, is as chaotic as the story itself.

“When I heard the story, I felt Rekha was an amazing character to play because mothers are often placed on a pedestal and expected to be perfect, as if they can do no wrong. But they are human too, and people often forget that,” she said.

“The director has taken that idea and created this character. She is a puzzle in herself, and that is what attracted me. Chaotic characters have many layers, which are wonderful to portray,” she added.

Dixit, known for 1990s hits such as Dil, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai and Devdas, said she has always sought diverse roles rather than a conventional image.

Maa Behen, she added, is not a “conscious effort to move away from perfection”.

“I want to be imperfect. Nothing is perfect; everything is imperfection. I tend to choose roles that are very different from each other. If I have done Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, I have also done Mrityudand. If I have done Dil, I have done Prahar. If I have done Devdas, I have done Mrs Deshpande,” she said.

Dimri, coming off intense projects such as Dhadak 2 and O Romeo, said she was looking for something that would challenge her as an actor, which she found in Maa Behen.

“When I first heard the narration with Suresh sir and Pooja Tolani, our writer, I had such a blast. It felt like watching a film. They performed every character so well that they set a very high bar for us,” she said.

“I thought, ‘How am I going to pull this off?’ That excited me and pushed me to dive in. Comedy is a very difficult genre; it is hard to make people laugh, and I learned a lot,” she added.

Dimri said much of the chaos was made manageable by strong off-screen chemistry built through workshops and rehearsals.

“We are one unit, although dysfunctional, but there is a lot of love, like a mother and her daughters. We had to know each other well,” she said.